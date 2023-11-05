California Woman Went Missing While On A Yoga Retreat In Guatemala, Family In ‘Living Hell’



OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:20 PM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

A California family is desperately looking for answers and stated they are in “living hell” as a woman disappeared during a yoga retreat in Guatemala.

According to relatives of the missing woman, 29-year-old Nancy Ng, stated that she disappeared on October 19 at a yoga retreat by Lake Atitlán in Guatemala.

Nicky Ng, Nancy’s sister, spoke to the press on Saturday stating that the last two weeks have been “living hell” for their families as they search for answers.

“The last two weeks have been a living hell because when we first got the news that she was missing, we just had so many questions,” Nicky Ng, Nancy’s sister, told the television station. “What happened? Where is she now? Is there a chance she’s alive? We didn’t know anything.”

Nancy had left to go abroad on October 14th, and after only a few days, the retreat organizer phoned Nancy’s father to say she couldn’t be found. This was the second time she attended the yoga retreat at the lake.

Authorities say the people who may have been with Nancy around the time she went missing have not been cooperating with the case, adding another layer of complications in finding her.

According to Chris Sharpe, co-owner of a helicopter firm hired by the family, the lack of information from witnesses opens up a number of options for what happened to Nancy.

The inquiry is being led by Guatemalan officials, with assistance from the FBI. The family has also communicated with the State Department and other government officials.

The Guatemalan navy called it quits in their search for Nancy after 72 hours, causing the family to hire private search teams, who explored the area.

The family has created a GoFundMe and is raising funds to assist with the costs of the private search efforts.

“Our search efforts have been hampered by insufficient information regarding the exact circumstances and location of Nancy’s disappearance due to the failure of key witnesses (many of whom have returned to the United States in the past week) to step forward and provide a witness report,” the GoFundMe page reads.

