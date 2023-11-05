Off-duty LAPD Officer Among Two Killed in Northridge Crash

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:58 PM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was one of two people who lost their lives in a Northridge crash that also left three others hospitalized, including an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy.

The collision occurred at the intersection of West Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue around 1:15 a.m., resulting in significant damage to a black BMW sedan that became wedged between a tree and an apartment building.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a news conference that Officer Darrell Cunningham Shamily, who went by Officer Cunningham, died in the collision. He had been with the department for just under five years. Prior to the news conference, an American flag was unfurled at the scene in honor of the deceased officer.

Cunningham, along with two friends traveling in a white Infiniti, were struck by the speeding BMW driven by Brian David Olivarez, who reached speeds of up to 100 mph and ran a red light.

Cunningham and the front-seat passenger in the Infiniti lost their lives at the scene. The BMW driver and one of his passengers were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Olivarez was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, and he will face charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, as more evidence is gathered.

Moore praised Officer Cunningham’s dedication, describing him as hardworking, honest, and a team player. Cunningham leaves behind a fiancée and two young sons, aged 6 and 3.

A procession honored the fallen officer as his and the other victim’s bodies were escorted to the medical examiner’s office in Boyle Heights.

