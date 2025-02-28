Zelensky Releases Statement Following WH Meeting, Emphasizing Gratitude After Rejecting Peace Agreement With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conducts an interview with Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier on Special Report With Bret Baier at the Fox News studios on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

3:33 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025

After being pushed out of the White House following a back-and-forth verbal sparring match with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered a conciliation message on Friday.

However, it’s unclear if the statement was already scheduled to be posted before the meeting even commenced.

Many social media managers typically use programs to schedule future social media posts — going out to the public at whatever time and date the manager chooses.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people,” Zelensky posted on X. “Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

However, many Americans scoffed at Zelensky’s message, as the Ukrainian president flat-out rejected the option of a peace agreement with Russia — despite claiming that Ukraine needs “just and lasting peace.”

Whether the X post had been scheduled to go live before Zelensky’s verbal altercation with Trump and Vance is still unclear.

On Friday, after the ongoing arguing, Zelensky was hurried out of the White House on Trump’s orders. Zelensky’s statement was posted online on X around forty minutes later.

Zelensky reportedly canceled an appearance at the Hudson Institute think-tank after the meeting with Trump, but he still appeared on Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier, the network’s top political anchor.

According to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian president also reportedly called NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, who had met with Trump on Monday, The Post reported.

Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who is known to be fully supportive of Ukraine in their fight against Russia, having voted in favor of the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, surprisingly voiced opposition to Zelensky’s remarks and behavior during the Oval Office meeting.

Meanwhile, some European leaders quickly came to Zelensky’s defense, in the same way that Trump’s supporters defended the GOP president taking charge while standing up to Ukraine’s “unappreciative” and “uncalled for” demands.

In terms of the European leaders who came to the Ukrainian president’s defense, one such leader was Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda — who previously admitted to joining the Communist Party in 1988.

Another such leader was Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

