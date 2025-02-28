FBI Finally Returns Trump’s Belongings Confiscated During 2022 Mar-a-Lago Raid

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:50 PM – Friday, February 28, 2025

President Donald Trump’s personal belongings that were confiscated during the FBI’s August 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago have finally been returned.

“The FBI is giving the President his property back that was taken during the unlawful and illegal raids,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told The Daily Wire. “We are taking possession of the boxes today and loading them onto Air Force One.”

On August 8th, 2022, the FBI conducted a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, during the Biden administration, as part of a criminal investigation into how he handled classified documents after leaving office.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement at the time. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

The documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, which purportedly contained sensitive material that officials had been trying to retrieve since early 2021, was the main focus of the investigation.

“They even broke into my safe!” Trump said at the time. “It is political targeting at the highest level!”

However, in July 2024, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon dropped the case, which was led by special counsel Jack Smith. She dismissed it since “Smith’s appointment violates the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” Cannon wrote in an order granting Trump’s motion to dismiss.

Smith’s “use of a permanent indefinite appropriation” violated the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution. She also said that the court “need not address the proper remedy for that funding violation given the dismissal on Appointments Clause grounds.”

