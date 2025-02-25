Texas Rep. Crenshaw Denies ‘Hot-Mic Moment’ Saying He Would ‘F–king Kill’ Tucker Carlson  

L| Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on June 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) R| Political commentator Tucker Carlson attends the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:08 PM – Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw was purportedly caught in a “hot-mic” moment, saying he would “f—king kill” conservative commentator Tucker Carlson — with the GOP representative denying it later in a response on X.

On Monday, Crenshaw (R-Texas), a retired Navy SEAL, was seemingly caught in a hot mic moment after his interview with British outlet GB News.

“Have you ever met Tucker?” GB News’ Steven Edginton asked Crenshaw in the exchange, which the outlet posted on social media.

“We’ve talked a lot on Twitter,” Crenshaw replied, rolling his eyes. “If I ever meet him, I’ll f–king kill him.

“No, seriously, I’ll kill him,” the Lone Star Republican added. “He’s the worst person I’ve ever met.”

A representative for Crenshaw later said that it was not a serious statement, explaining: “No, of course not” when asked about whether he said it or even meant the purported remark.

Carlson, 55, and Crenshaw, 40, have feuded over foreign policy over the years, with the former Fox News host accusing the congressman of being excessively hawkish.

The Texan and former Navy SEAL veteran has also called Musk a stooge of Russia and a “cowardly, know-nothing elitist.”

According to the website Republicans for Ukraine, Crenshaw holds an “Excellent” rating in relation to his support for the country.

“Republicans for Ukraine is a coalition of Republicans who believe that the Republican Party must continue to support Ukraine. We come from all over the country and are united in our support for helping Ukraine achieve victory for democracy,” the website’s “About Me” section reads.

The website states that Crenshaw:

Voted in favor of The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, which allowed the lending/lease of American defense materiel to Ukraine.

Voted in favor of the 2022 Ukraine Supplemental Appropriation

Voted against Amendment 21 to H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have stricken $300 million of assistance for Ukraine.

Voted against Amendment 22 to H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have prohibited all security assistance for Ukraine

Voted against Amendment 25 to H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have removed the extension of lend-lease authority to Ukraine

Soon after, Carlson responded to Crenshaw’s purported comments by personally inviting him to appear on his show.

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview, and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address,” Carlson sniped on X.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joined the discussion, asking Crenshaw on X, “Did you threaten to kill my friend @TuckerCarlson?” to which he responded “Lol, no.”

During the interview, Crenshaw had criticized Carlson’s intelligence and suggested that the pundit shouldn’t be taken “seriously.”

“Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are — I don’t take his advice seriously,” Crenshaw said.

