Willis’ Ex-Lover Nathan Wade Resigns From Trump Georgia Case After Judge’s Ruling

Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on February 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Judge Scott McAfee is hearing testimony as to whether DA Fani Willis and Wade should be disqualified from the case for allegedly lying about a personal relationship. (Photo by Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:13 PM -Friday, March 15, 2024

Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has now resigned from the case.

Advertisement

Wade stepped down from the case just hours after Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee gave District Attorney Fani Willis (D-Ga.) the option of leaving the case or asking Wade to step down. The judge ruled that their relationship had complicated the case.

“I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case,” Wade wrote in his resignation letter to Willis.

“Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime,” he added.

The former president commented on the resignation from Wade on Truth Social, saying: “Fani Willis lover, Mr. Nathan Wade Esq., has just resigned in disgrace.”

Meanwhile, Willis responded by praising Wade, expressing that she will always remember him for being “brave enough to step forward and take on” the election interference case.

Wade, who was divorced recently in January, was appointed to the special prosecutor position in November 2021.

Additionally, in the judge’s ruling on Friday, McAfee claimed that there was “not enough evidence” to prove that there was a serious conflict of interest, but noted that Willis and Wade’s testimonies did not align during the trial.

“An odor of mendacity remains,” the judge wrote in the ruling, adding that Willis and Wade’s behavior “further underpin the finding of an appearance of impropriety and the need to make proportional efforts to cure it.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!