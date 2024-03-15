4 Las Vegas Teens Accused Of Killing Classmate Ask Judge To Have Charges Dismissed

(Photo via: Las Vegas Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:27 PM – Friday, March 15, 2024

Four Las Vegas teenagers who are accused of murdering their classmate are seeking to have their charges dismissed.

On Thursday, Gianni Robinson, Treavion Randolph, Damien Hernandez, and Dontral Beaver appeared before a Clark County judge in district court as their attorneys requested to have all charges dismissed.

The teens have been accused of killing their classmate, Jonathan Lewis, 17, last November near Rancho High School in Las Vegas.

Judge Tierra Jones of the Clark County District Court heard arguments from defense attorneys who claimed that there was not enough evidence to support the charges.

All four are accused of “conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm” and “second-degree murder.”

“The conspiracy requires some sort of agreement, whether it’s expressed or implied, or with a coordinated series of attacks,” said Daniel Martinez, an attorney representing Randolph. “Again, the video is very telling. There was nothing coordinated about this at all your honor. It was complete mayhem, from everybody that was involved. Everybody acting on their own.”

Judge Jones had promised during the hearing that she would soon provide a written ruling, but she did not specify when. The four were taken back to a nearby juvenile facility in anticipation of their next December 14th, 2023, court appearance.

It was also reported that in addition to the four teens, five others have also been arrested and were taken in for questioning. However, the unidentified five have not yet been charged, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

