Former GOP VP Mike Pence Refuses To Endorse Donald Trump

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:15 PM – Friday, March 15, 2024

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence has stated that he will not be endorsing former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

On Friday, Pence appeared in an interview with Fox News, where he said he would not be endorsing the 45th president in 2024, even though Trump chose him as his VP during his reign in office.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said. “I’m incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure, and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world.”

Pence recalled how his presidential campaign outlined the disagreements he had with Trump and restated his argument that, contrary to what Trump and some of his supporters claimed, he was “not authorized by the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to return contested elector slates to state lawmakers.”

“[We have] our differences on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6, 2021,” Pence said.

Pence claimed that Trump’s 2024 campaign shows an abandonment of the conservative principles of cutting the national debt and upholding the “sanctity of human life.”

In addition, he said that Trump’s most recent remarks regarding China and his opinions regarding a ban on TikTok in the United States show a shift from his vehement opposition to the Chinese-controlled social media platform during his time as president.

“Last week [was] his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration’s effort to force a sale of ByteDance and TikTok,” Pence added.

Trump stated earlier this week that a ban on TikTok would only empower Meta (Facebook) even more.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!