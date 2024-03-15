Biden Meets With Irish PM, Uses Cheat Cards With Photos And Pronunciations Of Ireland’s Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 15: U.S. President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on March 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden and Varadkar spoke to reporters about their intended discussion of a range of topics including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:27 PM – Friday, March 15, 2024

On Friday, President Biden was seen with cheat cards that had images of Ireland’s leaders along with pronunciation guides and other jotted-down notes while he and an Irish official discussed topics at the White House.

The cards were accidentally shown to the cameras by the 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office.

(Photo via: New York Post)

In attendance with Varadkar was Ireland’s government Press Secretary Nick Miller, Chief of Staff Brian Murphy, Deputy Chief of Staff Philip O’Callaghan, and Ambassador to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason, all of whom were captured on camera.

Varadkar also visited the White House in 2023 for St. Patrick’s Day.

Throughout his presidency, Biden has been known to often employ cheat sheets, including cards that list details about reporters and the questions they are anticipated to ask.

“It is entirely normal for a president to be briefed on reporters who will be asking questions at a press conference and issues that we expect they might ask about,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, standing up for Biden.

Additionally, Biden has been spotted holding cards that provide precise instructions on where he is supposed to stand and if he is supposed to smile or frown, etc.

“YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants. YOU take YOUR seat,” one detailed crib card read in 2023.

As the annual St. Patrick’s Day reception at the White House was shadowed by the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, Biden and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar promised on Friday to “work toward securing a ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

However, as separate reports have insinuated that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is not willing to work through Hamas’ recently proposed ceasefire agreement, many online users scratched their heads as to why Biden and Varadkar would be so confident in publicly announcing such a statement.

“Like you, we call for the unconditional and immediate release of all of the hostages, a very significant increase in humanitarian aid, food, medicine, sanitation, electricity, and an end to the fighting by both sides, Israel and Hamas,” Varadkar said. “And we support the work of the United States.”

Ireland maintains a long-standing policy of military neutrality but has historically been among the most vocal critics in Western Europe of Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

The Northern Irish Nationalist Party, the SDLP, declared that it would not be sending any delegates to Washington this week.

Ireland is now in talks with other EU members who want a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement on the grounds that Israel may be violating its human rights clause. Ireland announced last month that it would be providing more than $21 million in support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) even though the group was shown to be comprised of many Hamas supporters and even Hamas terrorists.

