At Least 3 Dead In Ohio Tornado, Demolished Buildings In Indiana

Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest, Leaving Damage And Deaths In Ohio And Indiana WINCHESTER, INDIANA – MARCH 15: Pastor Matthew Holloway surveys damage to his church after the structure was leveled by a tornado on March 15, 2024 in Winchester, Indiana. At least three people have been reported dead after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Midwest yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:17 PM – Friday, March 15, 2024

At least three people have died after a tornado hit Ohio, and it also left others injured in Indiana.

On Thursday, at least three people died after a tornado hit Logan County, Ohio, with significant injuries and flattened buildings reported in an Indiana town as severe weather struck several states in the Midwest.

The tornado quickly traveled from Ohio to Indiana and residents in both states were cautioned to stay inside.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds stated that it is possible that more injuries or deaths could be confirmed as the day progresses.

“It’s devastating—devastation beyond belief. It will probably be even more severe when daylight comes up,” Dodds said.

Dodds stated that in order to access some of the storm-damaged homes, heavy lifting equipment is required. Deputies were told to scour the area with dogs once more after certain areas had been searched twice.

“I’m hoping we’re going to find some survivors today who made it through the night, and I’m looking forward to that happening,” Dodds continued.

A “high-end” EF-2 tornado tore through Logan County, according to the National Weather Service, and EF-1 tornadoes made landfall in Licking and western Mercer counties on Friday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were assisting the storm-affected communities, according to Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio.).

Poweroutage.us reported that 16,979 energy customers in Ohio were without power as of Friday afternoon.

“Ohioans will come together as they always do with resilience and compassion as we support and rebuild our communities,” DeWine said.

Minutes before 8 p.m., a possible tornado struck Winchester, Indiana, a city of about 4,800 people close to the Ohio border. Officials reported that some buildings in the city were destroyed and that a large number of homes suffered damage.

39 individuals affected by the storms were admitted to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Winchester as of midnight, the hospital reported.

According to emergency management officials, up to half of the buildings in Selma, a town of about 750 people west of Winchester, may have sustained damage as well.

