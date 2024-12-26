Wife Of Former Syrian President, Asma al-Assad, Said To Have ’50/50′ Chance Of Surviving Leukemia

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) and his wife Asma (R) cast their votes at a polling station in Douma, near Damascus on May 26, 2021, as voting began across Syria for an election guaranteed to return Assad for a fourth term in office. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:55 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

According to the UK’s Telegraph newspaper, Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has a “50% chance” of surviving after an aggressive form of blood cancer is believed to have returned after treatment earlier this year.

The 49-year-old exiled former first lady, who was given a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in May this year, is reportedly receiving treatment for the malignancy while being kept in strict isolation in Moscow.

While one insider claims that she is “dying,” another told the Telegraph outlet that “she has been 50/50 in the last few weeks.”

According to reports, Asma had been in Russia for a while previously since she was already seeking medical attention there. Her husband escaped to Moscow after his regime was overthrown in a Syrian rebel attack earlier this month.

After the former president’s rule and gained control of Damascus, Asma al-Assad and her husband were granted asylum in Russia.

Meanwhile, surfacing Turkish media reports claimed that she was planning to file for divorce and leave the country. However, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, argued that these reports are false and that she is not seeking a divorce. He also denied that the Syrian ex-president’s property assets had been frozen.

