Ousted Dem Rep. Cori Bush Leaves Door Open For Potential Comeback: ‘I Will Always Be Squad’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:29 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

Ousted “Squad” Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush says that she believes that she could eventually run for office again in the future, despite losing her seat.

The two-term member of Congress, who was included in a group of far-left lawmakers known as the “Squad,” is the latest Congress member to lose her seat. However, she responded to her loss, arguing that regardless of the groups diminishing numbers, “The squad will keep fighting.”

“First of all, the squad is big. And I know we want to make the squad just out to be a few people, but we don’t do this work by ourselves,” Bush stated.

“The numbers will be lower for the 119th Congress, but they will keep fighting for people who have the greatest need. They’re not going to change their priorities and what they believe. The number of people in Congress on the team will just be smaller. But they’ve never been silent. Anyone who underestimates our power is severely mistaken, because we aren’t going anywhere, and I will always be Squad. I’m not going far,” she stated, before getting into the possibilities of running again in the future.

“The possibilities are endless. All I know right now is that I am not going anywhere. I’m going to keep fighting for the issues that I fought for before I ever entered Congress, and since I’ve been in Congress,” Bush (D-Mo.) stated.

“Running for office again is not off the table at all. I did not expect to only be in Congress for four years, and so I do believe at some point I will run again, whether it’s for Congress or something else, I don’t know,” she continued.

Bush first took office in 2021, and she was able to win re-election in 2022 before losing the Democrat primary in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District this year.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), another Squad member who was similarly unseated this year following a loss in the Democrat primary, has also expressed interest in running again in the future.

“The liberating aspect of no longer being in Congress formally is now I have an opportunity to be helpful and support my community in a variety of ways. There’s many ways to teach and be an educator and lead as it relates to education. There’s many ways to impact electoral politics. I plan to be a part of that from a community organizing perspective and a fundraising perspective. And yes, there is a good chance I will run for office again, at some point, depending on the right situation and where that goes,” Bowman stated.

Notable remaining members of the Squad include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). They have most recently gained media attention for condemning Israel’s retaliatory war efforts against Hamas and other Islamist groups.

