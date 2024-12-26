President-Elect Trump’s Net Worth Increased By $3.6 Billion This Year

US President Donald Trump dances at the end of a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:41 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s net worth reportedly rose by $3.6 billion this year, up to $6.1 billion, largely due to his majority stake in social platform Truth Social’s parent company.

Advertisement

Along with Trump’s 60% stake in Truth Social’s stock, he also owns around $1.1 billion in skyscrapers, golf courses, hotels, and residences around the world.

One of Trump’s most valuable assets is his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social.

TMTG runs Truth Social, the pro-free speech platform that Trump utilizes to ensure he is able to disseminate information to his followers after being kicked off of Twitter in 2021, prior to ally and incoming DODGE leader Elon Musk purchasing the platform.

According to Forbes, Trump made more money than any other sitting president as his various business ventures made around $2.4 billion in revenue, with around $550 million in income from 2017 to 2020.

Forbes reported that Trump’s net worth was approximately $2.5 billion in January 2024, fluctuating over the year as the public listing of Truth Social’s parent company boosted his wealth, while ongoing legal battles caused it to decline.

Another significant surge in Trump’s net worth followed after Trump survived the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, thanks to donations, boosting his net worth up to $6.1 billion.

Additionally, Trump’s net worth was able to balloon up to $7 billion as excitement surrounding the parent company of Truth Social rose, hitting dips along the way as Trump’s net worth fell to $3.67 billion following his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Despite highs and lows in President-elect Trump’s stake in Truth Social, his net worth rebounded, significantly spiking his net worth around late October when his betting odds to win the 2024 election rose.

Trump’s net worth currently remains hovering over $6 billion as he transferred his entire stake to a trust.

Trump’s campaign committee was also able to raise around $388 million from January 2023 to October 2024, along with Trump-affiliated PACs raising $1.1 billion.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!