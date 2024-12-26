Trumps Sends Message To Violent Death-Row Inmates Given Clemency By Biden

US President-elect Donald Trump mimics a golf swing onstage while speaking during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

10:19 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump did not wish the federal death-row inmates granted clemency by President Joe Biden a “Merry Christmas” on Wednesday, instead bluntly asserting that they can “go to hell.”

“[T]o the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL!” he added.

The comments come after the 82-year-old Democrat president commuted the sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row on Monday, a disturbing list that includes at least five child murderers and multiple mass murderers.

The current president issued the reprieve, which reduced the inmates’ sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole, as part of his effort at “ensuring a fair and effective justice system,” the White House said.

“Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss,” the president said in a statement, but noted that he is “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.” “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” the president-elect wrote. “Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World,” he added. “Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!”

Trump continued: “Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME.” “They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” he added, referring to Biden. “We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Trump’s message concluded.

