Marianne Williamson Enters Race For DNC Chair

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson speaks during a campaign event at Teatotaller’s Cafe in Concord, New Hampshire, on January 17, 2024. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:54 AM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

Former author and Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced she is launching her campaign to become chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday.

Advertisement

Williamson, who supports government-run health care, the Green New Deal, and raising taxes, joined a large field of candidates attempting to “make things right” for the party after its election losses in November.

“MAGA is a distinctly 21st century political movement and it will not be defeated by a 20th century tool kit. Data analysis, fundraising, field organizing, and beefed-up technology — while all are important — will not be enough to prepare the way for Democratic victory in 2024 and beyond. That’s why I have decided to run for DNC Chair this year,” Williamson wrote in a post on her Substack on Thursday morning.

She ran for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination in 2020 and 2024. However, in 2020, she suspended her primary campaign before the Iowa Democrat caucus. In 2024, she ran and suspended her bid before unsuspending it and remaining in the race for the nomination.

Williamson maintains that her time on the campaign trail has prepared her for the role, after speaking with Democrat voters about what they’d like to see the left-wing party fulfill.

“I’ve traveled extensively throughout this country, and I’ve seen how much pain there is out there,” she said. “I’ve been up close and personal with people who didn’t have healthcare, who couldn’t survive on just one job, who were so depressed about so many of the conditions in their lives that were, in fact, at least indirectly due to bad public policy, and too many of them didn’t feel like the Democratic Party had their back.”

Historically, the DNC and Williamson have had a somewhat rocky relationship, she previously condemned the committee for not encouraging a competitive primary process in 2024.

Williamson is the latest candidate to enter the race, attempting to succeed outgoing DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison. The 72-year-old now joins Minnesota Democrat Party Chairman Ken Martin, former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, New York state Senator James Skoufis, former Maryland Senate candidate Robert Houton, Wisconsin Party Chairman Ben Wikler, and former Homeland Security official Nate Snyder.

Meanwhile, the leadership elections for the DNC are set to take place on February 2nd during the party’s winter meeting at National Harbor, Maryland. The change in the role comes as Democrats grapple with questions regarding what went wrong in 2024.

“We need to know what it was that made people feel that their wallets were more important than their pain. We need to understand what it is that has made people emotionally and psychologically disconnect from a sense that the Democratic Party was part of a great legacy in American history,” Williamson said in her video.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!