Trump Announces Kevin Marino Cabrera As Incoming U.S. Ambassador To Panama

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:39 PM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Kevin Marino Cabrera, who represents the residents of District Six on the Miami-Dade County Commission, will serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, a country that Trump has criticized for “ripping us off on the Panama Canal.”

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama, a Country that is ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump described Cabrera as a “fierce fighter for America First principles.”

“As a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, and Vice Chairman of the International Trade Consortium, he has been instrumental in driving Economic growth, and fostering International partnerships. In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee,” he continued.

“Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!” Trump added.

Cabrera quickly responded to Trump’s announcement, saying, “Thank You, President Trump! I’m humbled and honored by your nomination to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Panama. Let’s get to work!”

Additionally, Trump has recently criticized Panama’s policies of charging the United States “exorbitant” fees to utilize the Panama Canal. He seemingly suggested to retake the canal, since the U.S. was responsible for building it from 1903 to 1914, before Democrat President Jimmy Carter relinquished control.

Soon after, the president of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, responded to Trump’s comments, stating that: “Every square meter of the Panama Canal is Panama’s and will continue to be. The sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable.”

Additionally, Trump also accused China of “illegally operating the Panama Canal,” in a Christmas day post on Truth Social.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair; money, but will having absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” Trump wrote.

Trump’s comments come after he proposed that the United States annex Canada and purchase Greenland. However, it is unclear whether Trump was being intentionally hyperbolic as a potential aggressive negotiating tactic, or if he has a genuine interest in expanding U.S. territory.

“Also, to the Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!” Trump added in the same post.

