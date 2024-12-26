Police: N.Y.C. Taxi Driver Who Hit 6 Pedestrians On Christmas Day Was Having A ‘Medical Episode’

A taxi sign is seen October 22, 2007 in New York City. Some city taxi drivers went on 24-hour strike today protesting the installation of GPS tracking systems and credit card machines. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:21 PM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

On Thursday, New York City police announced that the taxi driver who drove over a curb in a Manhattan commercial center on Christmas Day, causing his car to collide with six pedestrians, was experiencing “a medical episode” at the time.

No criminal activity is suspected, according to an NYPD representative who did not specify the nature of the medical incident. For an additional assessment, the 58-year-old was sent to a hospital. He is now in stable condition.

A 49-year-old woman with a minor leg injury, a 41-year-old woman with unspecified injuries, and a 9-year-old boy with a large laceration to his right thigh were also taken to the hospital after the yellow taxi crashed into the pavement, across the street from Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.

Additionally, the three other pedestrians—three women, ages 19, 37, and 49—refused medical assistance.

A witness told ABC 7 that the child’s mother was knocked beneath the taxi and that the “still-spinning wheel” was on top of the child’s thigh.



“One gentleman went over [to] shut the car off, got into it and shut it off. There was a whole group of us that ripped the fender off, lifted the car back,” said the witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

The Macy’s store occupies a whole city block between 34th and 35th streets, making Herald Square a popular shopping destination for both locals and visitors. It is one of the numerous stores in the city with ornate Christmas window displays.

