Mississippi Prisoner Captured After Escaping On Christmas Eve

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:05 PM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

A convicted murderer who escaped from a Mississippi state prison on Christmas Eve was captured Wednesday, according to a Mississippi Department of Corrections post on Facebook.

Drew Johnson was captured in an area near the prison, the post also said.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison on Valentine’s Day in 2022, Johnson managed to escape from Mississippi’s newest state prison in Greene County nearly three years later on Christmas Eve, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Authorities in The Magnolia State had described Johnson as “desperate” and “very very dangerous.”

“Call your family and alert them. Send messages to them and get responses,” the George County Sheriff’s Department warned about the prison escape in a Facebook post. “People tend to be more generous during Christmas and let their guard down. Be vigilant and be careful.”

The captured murderer has a violent criminal history that goes across multiple states. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a series of unrelated violent crimes, according to a news release from Tennessee’s Shelby District Attorney’s Office. In 2016, Johnson fatally stabbed an acquaintance over two dozen times, then he abandoned the victim’s body in a field in southwest Memphis.

While being incarcerated in 2021, Johnson attacked another prisoner, hitting him in the head with a brick repeatedly, according to the district attorney’s office. The convicted murderer also pleaded guilty to setting multiple fires in 2019.

As a result, Jonson received a life sentence without parole for murder, as well as 15-year sentences for each of his other heinous crimes, all of which will be served concurrently, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

Additionally, he has a pending murder case in Rankin County, Mississippi.

Johnson broke out of South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Greene County Emergency Management Office.

