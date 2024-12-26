Bill Maher Slams ‘The Left’ For Cutting Off Family Members Over Political Differences

Bill Maher attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

3:45 PM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

Podcaster and television host Bill Maher recently went off on certain individuals on “the left” who tend to cut off their conservative family members during the holiday season.

“It’s so funny you mention that because, like today, we live in this time when you’re not allowed to have friends from the other side or cross lines politically,” Maher said on a Sunday episode of his “Club Random” podcast to guest Jay Leno.

“And I forgot that there’s an example of that way back when, a guy who crossed lines politically. ‘Ooh, the worst thing you could ever do – be friends with a Republican. Ahh! Call 911!’” Maher jokingly continued.

“This is what I f***ing hate about the left, you know. And they’re not going to get me over to the Trump side, which they think they will sometimes, but just the idea that, you know, ‘cut your family off for Thanksgiving if they voted for the wrong guy.’ F*** off, you f***s. And Sammy [Davis Jr.] – when he hugged Nixon, he was ostracized by the left A LOT. That was an early harbinger of that,” he added, referencing singer and actor Sammy Davis Jr.’s famous moment of hugging former GOP President Richard Nixon.

However, this isn’t the first time that Maher has pushed back on leftists promoting isolation due to political differences, as he previously criticized Dr. Amanda Calhoun, a child psychiatry fellow, along with MSNBC’s Joy Reid for promoting politically-motivated distancing from family members.

“There is a societal push that, if somebody is your family, they are entitled to your time,” Calhoun stated. “And I think the answer is absolutely not.”

“So, if you’re going through a situation where you have family members or you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, that are against your livelihood, then it’s completely fine to not be around those people, and to tell them why,” Calhoun continued.

“To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me,” she added.

Maher sarcastically clapped back at Calhoun and Reid, asserting, “Oh, how pure. [That’s] like not letting certain people sit with you on the bus.”

“Think about that, a mental health professional advising people to isolate during the holidays. And don’t forget to drink too much and put on weight,” Maher continued.

“You know who I really wouldn’t want to have Thanksgiving dinner with? This overly educated, i.e. extremely stupid, Ivory Tower academic,” he sarcastically stated.

“But I would because if we ever want this nation to heal, this is what we have to do, force ourselves to reach out and find out why someone feels the way they do, and make the choices they make without prejudging them [as] a monster,” Maher added.

Back in May, on CNN, Maher faced criticism from Democrats yet again during an interview, as he was asked why his rhetoric toward the left has completely “flipped.”

“I haven’t turned. Yes, people have said to me, ‘You made fun of the left more than you used to,’ and guilty, I have, because the left has changed,” Maher told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria during a sit-down interview.

