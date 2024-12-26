N.Y. Judge Allows Unidentified Woman Accusing Jay-Z Of Rape At 13 To ‘Stay Anonymous’ In Case For The Time Being

Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:08 PM – Thursday, December 26, 2024

Just weeks after the hip-hop mogul’s lawyer requested that the “mystery” woman’s name be made public, a New York judge has allowed her to withhold her identity, at least for the time being.

Advertisement

The woman alleges that Jay-Z raped her when she was just 13-years-old, nearly 25 years ago.

Judge Analisa Torres chastised the rapper’s attorney, Alex Spiro, in a new filing on Thursday. She accused Spiro of being combative and attempting to “speed-track” the legal process, after he repeatedly asked the court to reject the purported victim’s plea request to remain anonymous, and to drop the damning lawsuit against Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.

“Carter’s lawyer’s relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client,” Torres said in the five-page filing. “The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it,” the judge noted. “Here, the weight of the factors tips in favor of allowing Plaintiff to remain anonymous, at least for this stage of the litigation.”

The damning lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month in the Southern District of New York, states that the woman, known only as “Jane Doe,” is accusing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and raping her at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

Allegedly, when the woman attempted to enter the VMAs show at Radio City Music Hall in September 2000, she says that Combs’ limo driver approached her and invited her to an after-party, commenting on her youthful appearance. She also claims that she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) when she arrived at the after-party residence.

According to court documents, the alleged victim also claims that Combs and Carter assaulted her at the drug-fueled party as an unidentified “female celebrity” watched, after she became extremely intoxicated from just one alcoholic beverage.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has strongly refuted these claims, and he condemned the alleged victim and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, arguing that they were coming forward with a “false statement” after the woman found it difficult to remember certain details.

Since then, Spiro—who is also defending NYC Mayor Eric Adams—has filed petitions urging the court to reject the allegation and reveal the identity of the accuser, asserting that the action is rife with legal contradictions.

In addition to denying the claims in the rape case, Sean “Diddy” Combs entered a not guilty plea to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, which led to his arrest in September. Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment, is currently in federal prison in Brooklyn. His trial is set to start in May 2025.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!