White House Slams Hakeem Jeffries For Calling On Americans To ‘Fight’ Trump’s Agenda ‘In The Streets’

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) waits to speak during a news conference at the annual House Democrats Issues Conference (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:26 AM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

The White House issued a statement on Friday, calling for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to apologize after he incited his supporters to “fight” against President Donald Trump’s Agenda “in the streets.”

Jeffries’ (D-N.Y.) “call for violence” came during a recent press conference in Brooklyn on Friday, where he called on Americans to fight back against Trump’s “extreme” agenda “in the streets,” seemingly implying a notion of violence.

“We’re going to keep focused on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaires, donors, and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working-class Americans across the country with the bill. That’s not acceptable,” Jeffries stated.

“We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. And we’re going to fight it in the streets,” he continued.

In response, the White House issued a statement, questioning if Jeffries will “Apologize to the American People?”

“House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) made a sick call for violence and incited his followers to ‘fight’ President Trump’s agenda ‘in the streets.’ Will Minority Leader Jeffries apologize for this disgusting threat? Or will he double down on the same calls for violence that have plagued the country for years?” the statement read.

Additionally, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) added that Jeffries “should promptly apologize for his use of inflammatory and extreme rhetoric. President Trump and the Republicans are focused on uniting the country; Jeffries needs to stop trying to divide it.”

Christie Stephenson, a Jeffries spokesperson, responded to the backlash, stating that “The notion that Leader Jeffries supports violence is laughable. Republicans are the party that pardons violent felons who assault police officers. Democrats are the party of John Lewis and the right to petition the government peacefully.”

Meanwhile, users took to social media to express their disgust for Jeffries perceived call for violence.

“When a sitting member of Congress calls for fighting ‘in the street’ over the policies of the sitting president, should that sitting member of Congress be censured? Should Hakeem Jeffries be charged with inciting violence? Should he even be considered a domestic terrorist?” one user wrote.

“Hakeem Jeffries should resign in disgrace!” another user responded.

Vice President JD Vance also slammed Jeffries in a Sunday interview, stating “These people remind me sometimes of the folks that were still fighting World War Two in an isolated island like 30 years later.”

“The American people have spoken. They are sick of the ridiculous performative politics…For Hakeem Jeffries to go out and say that you need to fight in the streets, it’s dangerous. It’s disgraceful rhetoric. And it’s not at all what the American people ask,” he continued.

“Do you want a congressional Democratic leadership that fights in the streets or that makes your life better?”

