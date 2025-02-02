Palisades And Eaton Fires Reach Full Containment After Over Three Weeks Of Destruction 

Lay leader Aviana Springs carries away a box containing jars of ashes she collected from the remains of Altadena United Methodist Church which burned in the Eaton Fire on January 31, 2025 in Altadena, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:15 AM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

The fires in Palisades and Eaton, California, have reached 100% containment after over three weeks of destruction.

On Friday, California’s department of forestry and fire protection announced that after more than three weeks after the fires broke out, they have both been fully contained.

When a fire is 100% contained, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is extinguished, but that is controlled.

Both fires began on January 7th which turned multiple neighborhoods into ashes after powerful winds swiftly fanned the flames.

At least 12 people died during the Palisades Fire, which has spread to 23,448 acres. The fire began in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and has destroyed or damaged approximately 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures.

At least 17 people have died in the Eaton Fire, which has spread to over 14,000 acres. The fire broke out near Altadena and has destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Authorities are now investigating the origins of the fires.

