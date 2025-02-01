Arab Nations Oppose Trump’s Plan To Relocate Palestinians To Egypt and Jordan

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (L) and Saudi Minister of Foreign Afairs Faisal bin Farhan (R) take part in a meeting with ministers from Egypt, Qatar and the UAE, to discuss US President Donald Trump’s proposal for Egypt and Jordan to host Palestinians displaced from the Gaza Strip, in Cairo on February 1, 2025. Trump insisted on January 28 that Egypt and Jordan would take in displaced Gazans, despite the two Arab nations dismissing his plan to move Palestinians from the territory, a day after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II rejected any forced displacement of Gazans following the war between Hamas and Israel. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

2:42 PM – Saturday, February 1, 2025

Arab countries rejected President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle Palestinians from war-torn Gaza to Egypt and Jordan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Top diplomats and head officials from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, along with the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League released a joint statement on the rejected proposal following a meeting in Cairo.

“We affirm our rejection of [any attempts] to compromise Palestinians’ unalienable rights, whether through settlement activities, or evictions or annexation of land or through vacating the land from its owners . . . in any form or under any circumstances or justifications,” the joint statement read.

The meeting comes just less than a week after Trump said he would like to just “clean out Gaza” and brought up the idea of sending now-homeless Palestinians from the war-torn territory to Egypt and Jordan.

“It’s literally a demolition site right now,” Trump said, referring to devastation caused by Israel’s 15-month war with Hamas.

The president also said that the relocation of the 2.3 million Gazans could be temporary or long term.

The Arab nations further warned that forced removal of Palestinians could threaten stability in the tinder-box region, potentially upending any possibility for “peace and coexistence among its peoples.”

Additionally, they added that they were looking forward to working with the new Trump administration “to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi also nixed Trump’s idea, insisting on Wednesday that the answer to the crisis would be a two-state solution, “not to remove the Palestinian people from their place.”

However, Trump discussed with el-Sissi in a phone call Saturday the possibility of moving Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt during the period of reconstruction, according to Axios.

According to the Times of Israel, el-Sissi also said he told Trump that he’s relying on his “ability to reach a permanent and historic peace agreement that ends the conflict that has existed in the region for decades.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!