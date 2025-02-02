FBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Accused Of Murdering Wife Arrested, Captured In Mexico 

(Photo via; FBI)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:33 AM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list has been found after 12 years on the run.

According to FBI Chicago, Arnoldo Jimenez was found in Monterrey, Mexico and taken into custody over 12 years after he allegedly killed his wife on their wedding night in Illinois and fled.

On May 13th of 2012, his wife Estrella Carrera, 26, was found dead in the bathtub of their apartment less than 48 hours after their wedding.

Jimenez had been first charged with first-degree murder. On May 15th of 2012, a state warrant was issued for his arrest. Two days after, a federal warrant was issued, charging Jimenez with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

For the past 12 years, FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, FBI LEGAT Mexico City and the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois all collaborated in the investigation to locate Jimenez. Agents with the Fiscalía General de la República, in conjunction with the International Criminal Police Organization, arrested the suspect.

“The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” Douglas S. DePodesta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, said in a statement, “The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed or where they may be in the world.”

“The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police Department, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved. The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family,” Burbank Police Deputy Chief William Casey said.

Jimenez will remain in custody while his extradition proceedings are pending.

