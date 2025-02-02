Trudeau Responds To Trump’s Tariffs, Enacting 25% Tariffs On $155 Billion In American Goods, China Vows ‘Countermeasures’

HANGZHOU, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the G20 Summit on September 4, 2016 in Hangzhou, China. World leaders are gathering in Hangzhou for the 11th G20 Leaders Summit from September 4 to 5. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

11:38 AM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

Both China and Canada have recently come out and denounced President Donald Trump’s tariffs, vowing to enact retaliatory measures.

President Trump announced on Saturday that his administration “implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy) and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl. We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Trump’s tariff policy, vowing to enact a 25% tariff on $155 billion worth of American goods, including products like alcohol and fruit.

“Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together. Tonight, I am announcing Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25% tariffs against $155 billion dollars worth of American goods,” Trudeau stated.

“Like the American tariffs, our response will also be far reaching and include everyday items such as American beer, wine, and bourbon. Fruits, and fruit juices, including orange juice. Along with vegetables, perfume, clothing, and shoes. It will include major consumer products, like household appliances, furniture and sports equipment. And materials like lumber, and plastics, along with much, much more,” Trudeau added.

Trump responded on Sunday, stating “We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use. Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada – AND NO TARIFFS!”

Meanwhile, China’s commerce ministry stated that Trump’s tariffs “seriously violates” international trade laws.

Beijing also plans to challenge Trump’s tariffs by taking unspecified “countermeasures,” pushing back on Trump’s assertion that China needs to quell fentanyl production.

“Fentanyl is America’s problem,” China’s foreign ministry stated. “The Chinese side has carried out extensive anti-narcotics cooperation with the United States and achieved remarkable results.”

Additionally, Trump warned Americans to brace for potential short-term economic “pain,” adding that “THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!”

“WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE – AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!”

