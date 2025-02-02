Punxsutawney Phil Has Made His Groundhog Day Winter Prediction

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he saw his shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter during the 139th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday February 2, 2025 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:00 PM – Sunday, February 2, 2025

Punxsutawney Phil has made his annual winter weather prediction.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Groundhog Day, Pennsylvania’s “official state meteorologist” Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter.

Earlier this week, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sought to replace the Groundhog Day tradition with a vegan “weather reveal” cake.

Governor Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) spoke early on during the annual festivities at Gobbler’s Knob, rebuffing PETA’s demands.

“There’s some folks out there who said we should take this great tradition that stretches all the way back to the 1880s and get rid of Phil and replace him with a cake,” Shapiro said in front of thousands of people. “If anybody comes for Phil, they’re gonna have to go through me and all of you. Am I right?”

Since 1887, Groundhog Day has been celebrated in the United States. Thousands of observers flock to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, every year on February 2nd to see Phil predict the weather.

Last year, Phil announced that he did not see his shadow, marking a rare prediction for an early spring.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!