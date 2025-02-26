White House Responds After Filmmaker Michael Moore Suggests Deported Illegals Could Have Cured Cancer, Stopped Asteroid Falling Toward Earth

Director Michael Moore speaks at the 53rd New York Film Festival (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:11 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore wrote a blog post on Tuesday condemning President Donald Trump for deporting illegal aliens, claiming that the U.S. could be missing out on its next genius scientist to cure cancer, or another who could have stopped an incoming asteroid falling toward earth.

“Who’s really being removed by ICE tonight?” Moore questioned in his piece “Our Muslim Boy Wonder.”

“The child who would’ve discovered the cure for cancer in 2046? The 9th grade nerd who would’ve stopped that asteroid that’s gonna hit us in 2032? Do we care?”

Moore argued that illegal aliens should not be deported since Steve Jobs, the inventor and investor who co-founded Apple Inc., was the son of a Syrian Muslim immigrant who “may not have been” in the country legally.

Moore goes on to mock the GOP’s concern regarding the millions of illegals who flooded into the U.S., arguing that it is not justified since geniuses like Steve Jobs became an American citizen due to the 14th Amendment — with the director citing birthright citizenship.

“So here we are now, in 2025, with at least 11 million ‘illegal’ migrants roaming about this hallowed land, driving on our roads, getting God knows how much free welfare, free blankets, free Federal surplus cheese, free use of 9-1-1 and our public libraries — while the rest of us have to work and pay taxes for all of this,” Moore said facetiously, making fun of conservatives. “And what, pray tell, can you tell me we have received in return…Nothing,” he continued.

The director also suggested that Republicans are racist and would have considered Steve Jobs a “nothing-baby.”

“Except… that ‘nothing-baby’ was soon adopted and given an American name — Steve Jobs. Yes, that Steve Jobs,” Moore continued.

“This little story, I hope, will give pause to any bigot who constantly rails against the danger we are all in because of these ‘filthy, lowlife aliens.’” Moore added, again asserting that Americans who do not support millions of unvetted foreigners flooding into their country are “bigots.”

“If you have amongst your family and friends a few uninformed Trumpsters who still scream about building a wall or deporting anyone who can’t prove they belong here, maybe you could show them the following list of immigrants who somehow got here — and then contributed amazing things for the rest of us to benefit from. Perhaps they will see that the reason this is a great country is because these great people made it what it is today.”

Following Moore’s blog post, Trump administration officials, GOP politicians, and online users mocked his arguments.

“Michael Moore is free to visit the quantum computing and particle physics labs that MS-13, TdA [Tren de Aragua], and the cartels are now going to have to set up back home in El Salvador, Venezuela and Mexico,” Presidential spokesman Kush Desai responded. Desai also added that the director’s comments are a “strong contender for dumbest statement of the year.”

Online users quickly jumped in on the opportunity to blast Moore’s point of view as well.

“Michael Moore says that ‘Trump might be deporting illegal aliens who could cure cancer or stop an asteroid.’ The same argument could be made about aborted babies, Michael!” One user wrote.

“Michael Moore is worried ICE will deport the person who might cure cancer. What he should be concerned about is all the victims and the families of those who were brutally killed by illegal criminals. The left really needs to get their priorities straight!” added Representative Wesley Hunt (R-Texas.).

Additionally, the White House directly responded to “disgraced ‘filmmaker’ Michael Moore,” in their own words, on Tuesday — stating that the “only thing more foolish than that statement are the politicians who oppose the deportations.”

The release provided numerous examples of illegal “cold-blooded criminals” who have committed heinous crimes, including: “A Portuguese national convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor–child pornography, apprehended in Philadelphia. A Guatemalan national charged with armed home invasion, kidnapping, intimidation, and assault with a dangerous weapon, apprehended in Rhode Island. A Haitian national charged with three murders, apprehended in North Carolina,” among many others.

