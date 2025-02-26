Monica Lewinsky: Clinton Should Have ‘Resigned’ From Office After Our Affair

Monica Lewinsky attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:45 PM – Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Monica Lewinsky says that former Democrat President Bill Clinton should have resigned or have found a way to not throw a young woman “under the bus” following their notorious affair — which made headlines across the nation and globe.

During a recent interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which was released on Tuesday, Lewinsky stated that the “right way” for Clinton to have handled the fallout from their affair would have been “to resign.”

“I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign,” Lewinsky expressed.

“Or to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who was just starting out in the world under the bus,” she continued. “And at the same time, I’m hearing myself say that, and it’s like, OK we’re also talking about the most powerful office in the world. I don’t want to be naive either.”

“Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper then asked Lewinsky how the press and the White House should have handled the situation — once the affair came to light.

“It’s really complicated, because you are talking about issues and situations where so many people are impacted,” Lewinsky added.

“Maybe this is a reflection of my generation or my age, but I don’t know where the right balance is — because there was damage, no matter what,” Lewinsky continued, promoting her new “Reclaiming” podcast.

“I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation to watch a young woman to be pilloried on the world stage, to be torn apart for my sexuality, for my mistakes, for my everything.” “I was lucky enough to hold onto a strand of my true self, but I lost my future,” Lewinsky said. “I’m so grateful for how my life has changed in the last 10 years. … But that certainly was not a given.”

Initially, Clinton denied the affair with Lewinsky, who was a 22-year-old White House intern at the time, between 1995 and 1996. However, he later admitted that the affair took place — though he still stayed in office.

However, the affair eventually sparked an even larger media firestorm in 1998, leading to Clinton’s impeachment. Nevertheless, the U.S. Senate ultimately chose to acquit him.

