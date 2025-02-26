From Media Warfare To Terrorist Threats: The CCP’s Escalation Against Shen Yun On American Soil

This photograph taken on March 1, 2024, shows a woman walking past posters of the Shen Yun dance show in a metro station in Paris. Dancers dressed in colourful costumes gracefully twirl in front of digitised landscapes of China, with an ambiguous message in the background: since 2006, the Chinese-American company Shen Yun, currently on tour in France, has used its grandiose shows to spread vehement criticism of Beijing and conservative rhetoric around the world. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Guest Commentary – Brian Taef

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

For years, the Chinese Communist Party has sought to discredit Shen Yun, an emblem of free cultural expression, through a relentless campaign of media manipulation and ideological distortion. A recent bomb threat at the Kennedy Center marks a new, dangerous chapter in that assault. This is not simply an attack on a performance; it is a stark escalation from propaganda to the threat of actual violence, signaling that even on American soil our cherished cultural symbols are not immune to authoritarian intimidation.

When the CCP relied solely on the media to shape narratives and undermine Shen Yun, it was all rhetoric, a calculated, albeit insidious, attempt to cast doubt and create fear from afar. However, the recent bomb threat targeting a Shen Yun event at one of America’s most iconic cultural institutions reveals a terrifying pivot. The message is clear: when words and images fail to instill enough terror, the next step is physical intimidation.

Notably, President Trump, the Chairman of the Kennedy Center, symbolizes an unyielding stand for American values. This connection underscores the broader struggle against authoritarian regimes. It is a reminder that our nation’s leadership has long recognized the importance of safeguarding cultural institutions as bulwarks of liberty. Moreover, it wasn’t too long ago that another authoritarian regime, the Islamic Republic, dared to target President Trump on American soil in an attempted assassination. Whether through overt violence or the threat thereof, these actions signal a dangerous willingness by despotic regimes to use terror as a tool to silence opposition. Allowing such behavior to go unpunished sends the wrong message to the world, especially to our adversaries, by implying that acts of political violence and intimidation can be tolerated.

Having grown up under the repressive rule of the Islamic Republic of Iran and later serving in the U.S. military, I have witnessed firsthand how state-sponsored violence is wielded to suppress freedom and control populations. In regimes like Islamic Republic of Iran and CCP of China, fear is systematically used to stifle dissent and maintain power. The bomb threat at the Kennedy Center is a stark reminder that such tactics are not relics of distant lands; they are evolving strategies that can and do manifest on U.S. soil at any time. The very idea that our cultural institutions could be targeted in this manner should alarm every American who values liberty.

The Kennedy Center is more than just a performance venue; it stands as a bastion of American cultural heritage, a place where art and expression converge to celebrate the ideals that make this nation unique. Attacks on such institutions send a chilling message: that the guardians of our cultural heritage and free expression are not safe from the reach of authoritarian intimidation. Whether intended to silence a performance or to terrorize those who dare to defy despotic regimes, these actions threaten to erode the very pillars upon which our society is built.

This latest incident must serve as a wake-up call for all who cherish freedom. It is not enough to condemn disinformation or propaganda; we must also confront the physical threats that increasingly accompany these tactics. When regimes as expansive and ruthless as the CCP or the Islamic Republic resort to such measures, they demonstrate a willingness to use fear as a weapon against those who have sought refuge from tyranny. The bomb threat is not just an isolated incident, it is part of a broader strategy designed to intimidate, divide, and ultimately undermine the values that define us as Americans.

In an era marked by information warfare and covert operations, complacency is tantamount to surrender. We must remain ever vigilant and united in our defense of free expression, cultural heritage, and national sovereignty. Our response must be as resolute as it is informed, a clarion call to protect our nation’s legacy and to ensure that freedom, in every form, prevails.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Brian Taef is the Chief Executive Officer of US Millennials, Inc., where he leads the organization’s vision to empower the millennial generation through innovation, strategic partnerships, and impactful advocacy. Previously, he served as Managing Partner at Tenaz Consulting and Strategic Political Management, specializing in political campaign strategy, public messaging, and organizational growth. As a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard, Brian brings a unique combination of discipline, entrepreneurial expertise, and strategic insight to his work.

