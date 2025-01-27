White House Releases Melania’s Official First Lady Portrait 

(Photo via; White House)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:05 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump is serving a classy-yet-powerful pose in her new, official White House portrait — which was unveiled this week as President Donald Trump’s second term in office kicks off.

On Monday, the White House released the beautiful first lady’s official portrait.

Melania is seen dressed in a dark suit and white blouse, resting her hands on a reflective table with the Washington Monument visible behind her.

In comparison to Melania’s 2017 White House portrait, where she is depicted smiling, with the photograph in full-color — the first lady models a more stern facial expression in the most recent White House portrait.

Regine Mahaux, a Belgian photographer and film-director based out of Paris, France, is credited with taking Melania’s new portrait photograph. She has also regularly photographed the Trump family since 2006.

