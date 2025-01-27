VP Vance: Gas And Grocery Store Prices Will ‘Take A Little Bit Of Time’ To Drop

Trump’s pick for Vice President, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) arrives on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:04 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025

Vice President JD Vance stated in a recent interview that gas and grocery store prices will begin to lower, though it could take “a little bit of time” before Americans notice much of a price drop.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump had pledged to lower grocery prices while on the campaign trail, declaring in December that his incoming administration would “bring those prices way down.”

Vance appeared in a Sunday interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program with journalist Margaret Brennan. She started by questioning Vance as to when consumers will see prices decrease, stating: “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?”

Vance quickly responded, saying: “Well, first of all, we have done a lot. And there have been a number of executive orders that have caused, already, jobs to start coming back into our country, which is a core part of lowering prices.”

President Trump made it a priority to sign executive orders increasing energy production and supplying jobs, arguing in the past that the lack thereof was partly contributing to the high prices.

“When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one. We will end Kamala’s war on American energy, and we will drill baby drill…that’s going to bring down prices of everything, because energy brought it up,” Trump said last August.

Vance continued, echoing Trump’s mantra of “drill baby, drill.”

The VP asserted that “more capital investment, more job creation in our economy, is one of the things that’s going to drive down prices for all consumers, but also raise wages so that people can afford to buy the things that they need.”

Brennan responded back to Vance, stating: “So grocery prices aren’t going to come down?” Vance continued, saying: “Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time, right? The president has been president for all of five days. I think that, in those five days, he’s accomplished more than Joe Biden did in four years… Donald Trump has already taken multiple executive actions that are going to lower energy prices, and I do believe that means consumers are going to see lower prices at the pump and at the grocery store,” he added. “But it’s going to take a little bit of time. Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Brennan continued on as well, asking when Americans will begin to see price decreases at grocery stores and specifically mentioning that Vance discussed lowering the price of bacon while on the campaign trail.

“Well, but Margaret, how does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel. If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive. How do we grow bacon? Our farmers need energy to produce it. So if we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers, and that is what we’re trying to fight for,” Vance explained to the journalist.

“We’ve taken over 200 executive actions – some executive orders, other executive actions. Again, this is less than a week, and a lot of them were focused on the economy, bringing investment into our country and lowering energy prices. We’ve also focused on safety, restoring public safety, ending weaponization of the Department of Justice. We’ve done a lot, and I think the president is to be commended for actually coming in and doing something with this incredible mandate the American people gave him. He’s not sitting in the Oval Office doing nothing. He’s doing the American people’s business, and I think they’re going to see a lot of good effects from it,” Vance concluded.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!