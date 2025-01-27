Fetterman Says On ‘The View’ That He Had A ‘Positive’ Meeting With Trump: ‘He Was Kind And Cordial’ 

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks at a rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at York Exposition Center UPMC Arena on October 2, 2024 in York, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman told “The View” that he had a positive and engaging meeting with President Donald Trump.

During his interview, Fetterman (D-Pa.) told “the View” hosts about his recent visit to Mar-a-Lago, where he traveled to meet with Trump ahead of the inauguration — prompting backlash from members of his party.

However, Fetterman stated that Trump was “kind and cordial.”

“I think overall it was a positive experience. I mean, he was — he was kind. He was cordial. It wasn’t in a — in any kind of theater, it wasn’t trying to get your picture taken to put something out on social media. It was really just a conversation,” Fetterman recalled.

He continued, stating that he spoke to Trump for over an hour, along with his wife Giselle. The trio spoke about finding common ground along with food stamp benefits and other topics.

“Overall, it was just a straight-up conversation,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman also gave his initial impression of Trump’s first week in office.

“Honestly, I haven’t been surprised by anything now. I mean, he’s been doing essentially what he actually campaigned on,” he stated.

“He announced he is going to pardon the January 6 individuals. He is absolutely going to go after the border. So there’s a lot of things that he’s already ran on. I criticize a lot of it, and I don’t agree with everything either, but it’s undeniable he actually ran on that and been really upfront. He’s like, ‘I am your retribution,’ and, you know, he’s kind of making those moves,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman noted that he wasn’t interested in “freaking out” over the president, but was “in the business of finding wins” for his state and the nation.

“I’m not that guy. I’m not going to be that Democrat. For me, you know, there’s things I’m going to agree with, I’m going to disagree with, but I’m in the business of finding wins for Pennsylvania and for the nation, and engaging the president — I see that as doing my job,” he said.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro asked the senator about the criticism from Democrats claiming he was helping to bolster the false notion that Trump was open to working with Democrats.

“I understand the need for bipartisanship. I didn’t love the optics of you going to Mar-a-Lago,” she admitted – referring to it as Trump’s “palace” – before asking the lawmaker if he thought the meeting was a success.

“I think it’s pretty reasonable to have a conversation,” Fetterman addressed his critics.

The senator went on to explain that he had been invited by Trump to meet, and that he wanted to take the opportunity and meet with him face-to-face — as he felt like working with him was part of his job as an elected official.

“I hope, maybe you [who] are watching, you’re tired of just the venom and the hate, and it’s like, I’d want more bipartisan kinds of things,” he said.

Fetterman added that he didn’t think that caving in to “cheap hate online” was beneficial for him or anyone else.

“[A]nd if those kinds of things were helpful, you know, we would be in a different situation. We would be the ones making those kinds of decisions with the new administration with then-Vice President Harris,” he continued.

