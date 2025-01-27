ICE: 956 Illegal Aliens Detained In 1 Day During Ongoing Nationwide Raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officers arrest an undocumented Mexican immigrant during a raid. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

5:06 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025

The rapid response administration of President Donald Trump has continued to conduct nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the first week of his re-election. On Sunday alone, the agency reported at least 956 arrests.



By Thursday, over 1,300 people had been arrested, according to border czar Tom Homan.

ICE also posted another infographic on X on Monday, informing the public that they had made 1,170 arrests — in addition to 853 detainers lodged on the 27th.

Top Trump administration officials, including border czar Tom Homan, traveled to Chicago on Sunday to observe the beginning of increased illegal immigration enforcement in the third-largest city in the country.



Images of Bove and Homan with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Customs and Border Protection agents were shared on X by the DEA’s Chicago branch.

Homan told Ali Bradley of NewsNation that several “public safety threats,” including members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang, convicted murderers, and sex offenders, had been taken into custody.

Five members of the Tren de Aragua gang were taken into custody during the start of the Chicago deportation operations, according to sources who spoke to the outlet. The operation was carried out just days after rumors circulated that the Windy City would be the site of widespread deportation raids.



Meanwhile, Governor JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) and progressive Chicago authorities have defiantly pledged to shield immigrant communities from the mass deportations.

Outside of Illinois, other Democrat state governors are also similarly declaring that they will not allow the deportations to occur in their state, or they’re refraining from offering any assistance in the efforts. Governor Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) told reporters that Arizona officials will not be assisting the Trump administration during their crackdown.

“We’re going to stand up to the administration just like I have from day one when they’re not getting it right for Arizonans,” Hobbs said last week on Friday.

“Harboring — Subsection 1324(a)(1)(A)(iii) makes it an offense for any person who — knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation” will be arrested, the DOJ noted.

In addition, if an individual “has been illegally harboring an alien, they may be fined and subject to up to five years of imprisonment,” according to Dhar Law LLP.

On the official White House website, which has now been taken over by the Trump administration, it notes the thought process behind the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration.

