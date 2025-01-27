America Must Defend Dissidents Against Authoritarian Regimes

The American Flag flies in a stiff breeze during pre-game ceremonies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

OAN Guest Commentary – Brian Taef

Monday, January 27, 2025

As a U.S. Army veteran and an immigrant who fled the Iranian Islamic regime, I understand the devastating impact of oppressive governance. The United States, as a beacon of freedom and hope for those escaping tyranny, has a profound obligation to uphold these values by actively supporting dissidents around the world.

Under the current administration, President Donald Trump has an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen America’s role as a global leader in defending human rights. Authoritarian regimes, such as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), are intensifying their efforts to suppress dissent beyond their borders, targeting groups and individuals who oppose them. Shen Yun, a performing arts company that showcases traditional Chinese culture while criticizing the CCP’s oppressive policies, has been subjected to systematic PR attacks aimed at discrediting its mission and silencing its voice. It is also worth noting that many of Shen Yun’s artists either fled the communist China themselves or are the second generation of Chinese dissidents. When they speak out against tyranny through their art and dance, it should be applauded and protected.

These attacks against Shen Yun and similar groups are not isolated incidents; they are part of a broader strategy by authoritarian regimes to control narratives and eliminate opposition globally. The CCP’s actions are emblematic of its fear of free expression and its determination to extend its influence through coercion and misinformation.

Now is the time for the United States, under President Trump’s leadership, to take a bold stand against these tactics. We must protect and advocate for those who are persecuted by authoritarian regimes. By defending groups like Shen Yun, we send a strong message that the U.S. will not stand by as foreign powers attempt to undermine our values and those of the free world.

Supporting dissidents and exposing authoritarian tactics are not merely acts of solidarity—they are crucial to maintaining the integrity of democratic principles worldwide. As someone who has defended American freedoms in uniform and fled from the grips of the Iranian regime, I urge our nation to reaffirm its commitment to liberty and justice. Our actions will demonstrate to the world that the U.S. remains committed to combating oppression and supporting those who fight for their fundamental human rights.

The challenge is significant, but with resolute leadership from President Trump, the United States can galvanize global efforts to confront these threats. It is imperative that we lead by example, championing the cause of freedom and ensuring that this century remains a beacon for democratic values rather than a battleground for authoritarian dominance.

Brian Taef is the Chief Executive Officer of US Millennials, Inc., where he leads the organization’s vision to empower the millennial generation through innovation, strategic partnerships, and impactful advocacy. Previously, he served as Managing Partner at Tenaz Consulting and Strategic Political Management, specializing in political campaign strategy, public messaging, and organizational growth. As a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard, Brian brings a unique combination of discipline, entrepreneurial expertise, and strategic insight to his work.

