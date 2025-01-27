Media Bias: Trump’s Pardons Get 15x More Coverage Than Biden’s Family Pardons, MRC Finds

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:48 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025
Senior Research Analyst, Bill D’Agostino, joins Alicia Summers to reveal that the Media Research Center found that ABC, CBS, and NBC, gave significantly more coverage to Trump’s pardons for January 6th defendants than Biden’s unprecedented preemptive pardons for his family members. According to MRC, in a 48-hour period, Trump’s pardons received 46 minutes of airtime, while Biden’s only got three and a half minutes. The discrepancy raises questions about whether the coverage reflects newsworthiness or other factors, with some critics, like Vice President J.D. Vance, suggesting a double standard in media reporting and the handling of January 6th protestors versus other groups.