White House Moves Obama Portrait To Display Painting Of President Trump Following Assassination Attempt

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:41 AM – Saturday, April 12, 2025

The White House recently replaced an image of former President Obama with a portrait of President Donald Trump showcasing the moment he raised his first following the assassination attempt on his life during a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

President Trump’s new portrait now hangs in the Grand Foyer of the White House, and the Obama portrait was moved across the room, replacing a portrait of President George W. Bush. Bush’s portrait was moved to a nearby staircase.

The portrait depicts a bloodied-Trump raising his fist while being surrounded by secret service agents after being shot in the head by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a July rally last year.

White House deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, posted a side-by-side photo on X showcasing the recent change.

The White House also posted a video of the new frame, accompanied by the caption “Some new artwork at the White House.”

President Trump’s painting is placed in a spot traditionally reserved for the most recent presidential portrait, however former President Joe Biden does not currently have an official portrait.

The painting was a recreation of the iconic photograph captured by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, and was painted by Marc Lipp, a Florida-based artist, according to the Associated Press.

Lipp’s biography describes him as “a Modern Pop Art who translates his love for art through paintings and sculptures.”

The painting was donated to the White House by Andrew Pollock through the Blue Gallery located in Delray Beach, Florida.

The piece was reportedly brought inside the West Wing on Tuesday morning, and was hung on Friday morning, according to CNN.

GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reacted to the change in a social media post, simply stating “Much better.”

