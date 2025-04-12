WH Press Secy. Karoline Leavitt Prays With Staff Before Press Briefing: ‘My Faith Is Incredibly Important To Me’ 

April 1 th 2025 Washington DC at the White House press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had a press briefing she took many questions on ICE and on the court case . And the tariffs what are taking place tomorrow. On April 1th 2025 Washington DC (Photo by ANDREW THOMAS/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:03 AM – Saturday, April 12, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is seen praying with her staff before her press briefing in a video shared to social media.

In a video circulating social media, which shows a glimpse of the press secretary’s pre-briefing routine, Leavitt is seen praying with her staff right before taking the podium.

“Lord Jesus, please give us the strength, the knowledge, the ability to articulate our words and have fun and be confident. In Jesus’ name. Amen,” Leavitt says in the video.

Special assistant to the president and White House communications advisor Margo Martin first posted the clip to X with the caption, “This is your @PressSec, America!” along with a praying emoji and U.S. flag.

Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history, began her work in the White House as an intern during President Trump’s first term, later becoming an assistant press secretary under former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Last month, Leavitt opened up about her faith during an interview with CBN News, stating that she prays before every briefing.

“I think that team prayer before is just a moment to be silent and still and ask God for confidence and the ability to articulate my words, knowledge, prayer, protection, and it is a nice moment to reset. It’s the last thing I do before I go out there, and then it just gives me the confidence to do a briefing,” she said.

She went on to state that her faith is “incredibly important.”

“My faith is incredibly important to me. I would argue now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there’s a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family. And you know, it could be difficult for someone who doesn’t have faith but with faith, all things are possible,” she told CBN.

