DOJ & FBI War Over Release Of Trans Covenant Shooter’s Writings

OAN Staff Kara McKinney
2:58 PM – Saturday, April 12, 2025
Does the left hand know what the right is doing at the Department of Justice? The head of the FBI released 1,299 pages of the trans-identifying Covenant school shooter’s writings to media personality Megyn Kelly while a Tennessee based news outlet, which has been suing for those same documents for nearly two years, continues to be stone-walled. One America’s Kara McKinney speaks with the CEO of The Star News Network about his court battle.