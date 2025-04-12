Feds: Neo-Nazi Wisconsin Teen Murdered Parents To ‘Obtain The Financial Means And Autonomy Necessary’ To Assassinate Trump

Nikita Casap mugshot – Waukesha County Jail

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:10 PM – Saturday, April 12, 2025

Federal authorities allege a Wisconsin teen murdered his parents in order to “obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary” to assassinate President Donald Trump.

According to Waukesha County authorities,17-year-old Nikita Casap was previously arrested in March on two counts of first-degree murder, along with two counts of hiding a corpse.

Casap is also being charged with theft of property amounting to over $10,000 and the misappropriate of identification to obtain money.

Casap’s stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer, and his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, were found dead in their home on March 1st by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

After the discovery, the sheriff’s department issued a search warrant, finding evidence on Casaps phone revealing that he was connected to “The Order of Nine Angles,” which investigators claim is a “network of individuals holding new-Nazi racially motivated extremist views.”

Court documents revealed that Casap referenced a manifesto for the assassination of President Trump, along with plans to create bombs and coordinate terrorist attacks to start a revolution in order to “save the white race.”

“He was in touch with other parties about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States. And he paid for, at least in part, a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack,” investigators stated in the federal affidavit, adding that other unnamed parties “appear to have been aware of his plan and action and to have provided assistance to Casap in carrying them out.”

In an excerpt for the manifesto, Casap reveals his reasoning behind targeting President Trump.

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos and not only that, but it will further bring into the public the idea that assassinations and accelerating the collapse are possible things to do,” Casap wrote.

The court documents also revealed that the teen had images of Adolf Hitler accompanied by the text “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

In response, investigators are pursuing federal charges including presidential assassination, the use of weapons of mass destruction, and conspiracy.

Casap is currently in custody and is due back in court on May 7th for an arraignment.

