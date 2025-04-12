Death Toll In Dominican Republic Nightclub Roof Collapse Rises To 225

Aerial view shows rescue teams working at the Jet Set nightclub a day after the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 9, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors among the rubble of the nightclub where at least 124 people, including a former Major League Baseball star, were killed when the roof collapsed. (Photo by Alfred DAVIES / AFP) (Photo by ALFRED DAVIES/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Saturday, April 12, 2025

The death toll from the collapse of a roof at a Dominican Republic nightclub has risen to at least 225.

According to health officials, four people hospitalized with injuries from the tragedy have passed away and fifteen people still remain hospitalized.

They also stated that 189 people were rescued from the rubble of the nightclub Jet Set.

Health Minister Victor Attalah told reporters on Saturday that there was a delay in identifying victims since the majority of them needed to be matched using biometric data.

Pro-athletes, politicians, and a fashion designer were among people inside the nightclub Tuesday when its roof collapsed during a performance by popular merengue singer Rubby Perez, prompting a 53-hour search and rescue attempt.

Perez, former World Series champion Octavio Dotel, former Major League Baseball player Tony Blanco, and father of current Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Tony Blanco Jr. are all among the 225 people confirmed dead.

Officials have stated it is too early to establish the reasoning behind the roof collapse, but prosecutors went to the scene on Thursday after rescue personnel started packing up and removing heavy equipment.

