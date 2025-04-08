Devastating Roof Collapse At Dominican Nightclub Claims 58 Lives, Injures 160

Personnel from civil defense and firefighters work at the Jet Set nightclub following the collapse of its roof in Santo Domingo on April 8, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at least 44 people died and dozens were hurt in an early-morning roof collapse. (Photo by FRANCESCO SPOTORNO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

UPDATE 3:15 PM: Authorities have stated that at least 58 people have died and at least 160 others have been in injured after a nightclub in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo had its roof collapse.

Crews are still continuing to search for potential survivors in the destruction at the one-story Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Among the dead are two ex-MLB players including Tony Blanco and World Series champion Octavio Dotel.

Authorities have said they are still continuing the search for more people in the rubble.

8:00 AM: At least 18 people are dead and over 120 are injured after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police stated that the tragedy began when the roof of the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo suddenly caved in as popular merengue singer Rubby Pérez was on stage, police stated.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi, was among the dead, authorities said.

Pérez was among those who were pulled out alive from the rubble, according to local media stations.

His manager, Enrique Paulino, spoke with local media and told them that sadly the group’s saxophonist was among those crushed to death.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding he initially thought it was an earthquake.

Luis Abinader, the Dominican president, traveled to the nightclub later Tuesday morning with his wife, First Lady Raquel Arbaje, to express their condolences to the victims.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” Abinader wrote on X. “All rescue agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families.”

Meanwhile, rescue crews were still digging through the rubble to find more survivors, authorities said.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the city’s Center of Emergency Operations.

At one of the multiple hospitals where the wounded were taken, an official stood outside reading off the names of the survivors as families and friends of victims screamed out in desperation the names of their loved ones.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the roof to collapse.

