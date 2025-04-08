Trump Admin To Fine Undocumented Migrants $1K Daily For Ignoring Deportation Orders

(Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:17 PM – Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will fine migrants nearly $1,000 every day that they choose to stay in the United States past the date of their deportation order.

Trump’s DHS will enforce a 1996 law that allows it to impose a fine of $998 on migrants for every day they stay past the date of their removal order.

Additionally, the administration says that it will enforce the penalties retroactively, to cover up to five years, resulting in fines of at least $1 million against offenders.

The almost 30-year law would even allow the government to seize the assets of migrants who refuse to leave the United States on their own accord — despite having an order of removal.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin explained that illegals can inform the government of their intent to depart the country via the Customs and Border Patrol Home app, a newer version of the CBP One app that the Biden administration used to streamline the flow of migrants into the United States.

“If they don’t, they will face the consequences,” McLaughlin charged. “This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order.” The fines could affect almost 1.4 million illegal aliens who currently have active removal orders.

Meanwhile, the administration has been encouraging Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hand down financial penalties and the seizure of property.

The latest move by the administration was made in the hopes of encouraging voluntary departures of illegal aliens from the U.S.

According to the Daily Wire, the Trump administration and his allies in Congress effectively encourage self-deportations by mandating a national employment verification process, called E-Verify, which aims to prevent illegal aliens from illegally obtaining jobs with American employers.

