Whistleblower Claims Michael Avenatti Said Michael Cohen Had Affair With Stormy Daniels Since 2006, Planned Trump Extortion Deal Before 2016 Election

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:32 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Tony Seruga is a highly regarded X (Twitter) political pundit. Seruga, who has over 78,000 followers, also claims to be an “Intel Ops CIA/NSA Contractor and Whistleblower” in his profile.

Seruga released a bombshell report this afternoon that, if confirmed, would shatter the story surrounding Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump that Biden and the liberal mainstream media have been hanging onto for years.

Tony Seruga alleges that he once shared building space with Michael Avenatti, a convicted felon and former lawyer. Avenatti represented adult star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit, in which she claimed that then-candidate Donald J. Trump had given her hush money to keep their alleged “affair” private.

“I spoke with Michael Avenatti, who at one time had an office in the same building as one of my businesses in Newport Beach, CA (in November 2018, a few days after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, Avenatti’s law firm was evicted from those same offices in Newport Beach after skipping $213,000 worth of rent payments).”

He also described how he and Michael Avenatti, the unscrupulous attorney, first spoke.

“Avenatti was working a long con against Tully’s Coffee and actor Patrick Dempsey. Avenatti Global Baristas, the parent company of the Tully’s coffee chain that was founded by Michael Avenatti, had agreed to never again use the Tully’s name, but Avenatti was lying… He wanted to use my trademark attorney Rod Underhill to take control of the Tully’s Coffee name and trademarks. I learned later it was yet another attempt to extort money from Keurig Green Mountain.”

“In any case, Avenatti shared details of his client Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, case and the fact that her and Michael Cohen were actually having an affair since 2006.”

“The whole hush money scheme was cooked up by Michael Cohen to extort the Trump Organization before the 2016 election. Avenatti seemed pleased at how deviant Michael Cohen was.”

In a follow-up to his initial tweet, Seruga detailed how attorney Michael Avenatti repeatedly boasted about the plot, including sharing it with retired NBA player Dennis Rodman on a Corona Del Mar, California, patio. Dennis Rodman is renowned for his friendship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his relationship with Madonna, in addition to being a former NBA star.

(Photo via: X profile @SLandinSoCal)

“I would have no problem testifying,” Trump said regarding the Stormy Daniels trial. “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

In addition, Trump hinted that he intends to challenge the trial’s April 15th date and expressed doubt about whether a trial will take place after his appeals.

Online users also chimed in with their own thoughts.

“Why would Trump, a germaphobe, dip his stick into such a used up dirty hole? It NEVER made sense, just like the Russian Hooker pee pee story that the DNC created.”

Outlet Gateway Pundit contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

