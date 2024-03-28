MLB 2024 Preview: Dodgers pegged to win 46 more games than A’s

March 27, 2024 – 11:50 PM PDT

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (R) talks with starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (L) during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.

As the 2024 major league season gets underway in earnest on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers are already one game toward their projected total of 103.5 wins for the regular season.

That’s courtesy of a split of their two-game, season-opening Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers lead the 30 major league teams with an over/under win total of 103.5 games at both BetMGM and DraftKings. By contrast, the Oakland A’s open the season at 57.5 at both books.

That represents a 46-game differential — or 28 percent of an entire 162-game schedule.

While the Dodgers spent the offseason adding stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to an already loaded roster, the A’s have spent the past several months mired in limbo about where the franchise will even be playing this time next year.

Extravagant spending doesn’t guarantee regular-season success — just ask the New York Mets. And the Dodgers know all too well that even regular-season dominance doesn’t automatically translate to postseason success.

They have plenty of competition, namely in the form of National League rival Atlanta. The Braves are second with a projected win total of 101.5 games. They are followed by a trio of American League teams: Houston (92.5 at BetMGM), the New York Yankees (91.5) and Baltimore (90.5).

Ironically, the Yankees opened at 93.5 projected wins and are tied for the biggest decline since the lines became available at BetMGM.

The Orioles’ win total has increased the most since the market opened at 87.5 games. When it comes to the over, it has been the second-most bet total among all 30 teams behind only the Detroit Tigers, who have seen their projected win total increase from 79.5 to 81.5.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Miami Marlins have received the most under action on their 77.5-win projection. Second is the Boston Red Sox, also at 77.5 wins, followed by the Braves.

TEAM (OVER/UNDER WINS)*

Los Angeles Dodgers (103.5)

Atlanta Braves (101.5)

Houston Astros (92.5)

New York Yankees (91.5)

Baltimore Orioles (90.5)

Philadelphia Phillies (89.5)

Texas Rangers (88.5)

Minnesota Twins (86.5)

Seattle Mariners (86.5)

Tampa Bay Rays (85.5)

Toronto Blue Jays (85.5)

Arizona Diamondbacks (84.5)

Chicago Cubs (84.5)

St. Louis Cardinals (84.5)

San Diego Padres (83.5)

San Francisco Giants (83.5)

Cincinnati Reds (82.5)

Detroit Tigers (81.5)

New York Mets (81.5)

Cleveland Guardians (79.5)

Boston Red Sox (77.5)

Miami Marlins (77.5)

Milwaukee Brewers (76.5)

Pittsburgh Pirates (75.5)

Kansas City Royals (73.5)

Los Angeles Angels (72.5)

Washington Nationals (66.5)

Chicago White Sox (60.5)

Colorado Rockies (60.5)

Oakland Athletics (57.5)

*BetMGM

–Field Level Media

