Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Seek To Toss Felony Tax Charges In L.A. Hearing

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:53 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Hunter Biden’s attorneys and Special Counsel David Weiss will be at a court hearing on Wednesday regarding President Joe Biden’s son’s felony tax indictment.

In January, Hunter entered a not guilty plea to six misdemeanors and three felony counts related to tax evasion, filing a false return, and not paying taxes from 2016 to 2019.

In court filings last month, he argued that the case was “politically motivated” and that it was tainted by two IRS agents who later went on to become whistleblowers. He is now pleading with the judge to dismiss the case.

“Since its inception in 2018, the investigation of Mr. Biden has been compromised by politics. This case follows a nearly six-year record of DOJ changing its charging decisions and upping the ante on Mr. Biden in direct response to political pressure and its own self-interests,” attorneys for the president’s son wrote. “When the prosecution brings charges for purposes unrelated to legitimate prosecutorial considerations, it violates due process and equal protection rights.”

Additionally, Hunter’s lawyers claimed that the case should be dropped since the two IRS agents who were assigned to his case allegedly engaged in “outrageous government conduct.”

According to a court document, the IRS employees later turned into informants who collaborated with the House GOP’s investigation into the president’s son.

“The government’s actions in this case are beyond egregious; the agents continuously disobeyed supervisors and flagrantly disregarded numerous federal statutes and rules designed to prevent the very abuse the agents were undertaking,” Biden’s lawyers argued.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the claim that the case was politically motivated in the subsequent court filings, calling it a “fictitious narrative.”

“From this fairly unremarkable set of procedural events, the defendant concocts a conspiracy theory that the prosecution has ‘upped the ante’ to appease politicians who have absolutely nothing to do with the prosecution and are not even members of the current Executive Branch,” prosecutors wrote.

Judge Mark Scarsi will preside over the hearing on the outcome of his tax charges, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

As a result of Special Counsel David Weiss’s investigation, Hunter is facing two cases, the California tax case and three gun-related charges in Delaware, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

After a plea agreement between him and the prosecution collapsed last year, he entered a not guilty plea as well.

