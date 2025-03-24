WH Will Host Kansas City Chiefs, Celebrating 2020 Super Bowl Win As Previous Visit Was Canceled Due To COVID 

US President Donald Trump visits the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:43 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he plans to host the Kansas City Chiefs football team at the White House, celebrating their 2020 win after the team’s initial scheduled visit was previously canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also announced that the Philadelphia Eagles’ visit would be scheduled for April 28nd. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat out the Chiefs in the Super Bowl — in final score of 40-22.

“I know there was a lot of fake news about an invitation that wasn’t sent or was sent. We want to correct the record: We sent an invitation. They enthusiastically accepted, and you will see them here on April 28,” she said.

On Saturday, Trump made the announcement in an interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis.

“I look forward to having the (Philadelphia) Eagles,” he told Travis while on Air Force One before the NCAA Wrestling Championships. “And, one other thing, we’re gonna have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID.”

In February 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers — just a month before the United States essentially shut down and temporarily halted business and other operations due to the pandemic.

Additionally, in 2018, the Eagles did not visit the White House after their win, which was during Trump’s first term. Trump explained that while only “some” of the players, coaches, and the team’s general manager expressed a desire to visit — the invitation was ultimately withdrawn.

At the time, the team’s statement said that the majority of the team had disagreed “with their President, because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” according to ESPN.

“Some of the players wanted to come. And I just said, just forget it,” he recalled, before adding, “I also had the problem with the San Francisco basketball team.”

