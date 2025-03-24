DOD Launches Investigation Into Leaks Of Sensitive And Classified Information, Includes Polygraph Tests For Members 

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the press during a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles at the Pentagon on February 7, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:20 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

The Department of Defense (DOD) has launched an investigation into leaks of sensitive and classified information.

On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, sent a memo stating that DOD members may have to participate in polygraph tests following “recent unauthorized disclosures” of sensitive information.

“Recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications with principals within the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) demand immediate and thorough investigation,” Kasper said in the memo, signed March 21st.

“I request the prompt assistance of your Director for Defense Intelligence (Counterintelligence, Law Enforcement, and Security) to support OSD in leading an investigation into unauthorized disclosures in coordination with the appropriate Department of Defense (DoD) stakeholders, including those responsible for maintaining and overseeing information security systems and in coordination with federal partners as required,” it added.

“This investigation will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense. The report will include a complete record of unauthorized disclosures within the Department of Defense and recommendations to improve such efforts. I expect to be informed immediately if this effort results in information identifying a party responsible for an unauthorized disclosure, and that such information will be referred to the appropriate criminal law enforcement entity for criminal prosecution,” Kasper said.

It also stated that the use of polygraphs would be done “in accordance with applicable law and policy.”

The memo comes after Elon Musk said that those who are leaking “maliciously false information” to news outlets will be “found and prosecuted.”

