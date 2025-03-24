Border Czar Tom Homan Reveals ICE Arrested 370 Illegal Aliens In Boston This Past Week

White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks with reporters on the driveway outside the West Wing on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:50 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly arrested 370 illegal aliens in Boston, Massachusetts, and surrounding areas this past week — after border czar Tom Homan previously promised to “bring hell” to Boston.

Regarding Boston, Homan also warned in November 2024 that “if you don’t want to work with us, then get the hell out all the way. We’re going to do it. What it means is, rather than send 100 people to Boston, we’re going to send 200 agents to Boston. We’re going to get the job done.”

Homan said that the most recent joint operation lasted for 5-days and included multiple agencies, such as ICE, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a number of U.S. Marshals, and the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service.

“I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets of Boston and Massachusetts. ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE,” Homan wrote in a Monday X post.

“They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released. Mayor Wu later testified that I was lying. Well, I traveled to Boston last Tuesday, as promised, and we kicked off a five day operation with ICE, FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals and DSS. These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 Illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas. A majority of the 370 being significant criminals,” he continued.

Homan went on to explain that out of the 370 arrested, six of them were “foreign fugitives” and four of them were “wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder, along with drug traffickers, child sexual predators and numerous other violent public safety threats.”

“These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer. They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail. Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies. Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk,” Homan added.

Homan’s condemnation of Boston Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu followed after she slammed him for criticizing the city’s police commissioner, who had released nine child rapists from jail. Boston’s “sanctuary” status, according to Wu, is crucial to ensuring that illegals in the city feel at ease and are thriving.

“I read a story last night, the police commissioner of Boston, You said you’d double down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I’m coming to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me. I looked at the numbers this morning; I stopped counting at nine. Nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than honoring an ICE detainer, released them back into the street. You’re not a police commissioner; take that badge off your chest, put it in the desk drawer. You became a politician,” Homan stated at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

“President Trump’s ‘all of government effort’ to arrest and remove the WORST FiRST is making our communities safer every day. President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!”

