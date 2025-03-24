Trump Demands Colo. Gov Jared Polis To Remove ‘Distorted’ Portrait Of Him From State Capitol Building 

(Photo via: Donald Trump/Truth Social/ Sarah Boardman))

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:31 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has demanded that Colorado Governor Jared Polis remove the “distorted” portrait of him that is currently hung in the Colorado State Capitol Building.

On Sunday, Trump wrote a post on Truth Social, telling Polis (D-Colo.) to remove the painting.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol Building, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” he said. “The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst.”

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain,” he wrote. “In fact, they are actually angry about it!”

Trump went on to slam the governor for his crime policies.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” Trump wrote. “Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

The comment comes after a viral video where Tren de Aragua members can be seen at an apartment complex located near the Colorado capitol building kicking doors. While Polis downplayed the incident, a gang member in the video was arrested shortly after Trump’s inauguration.

Sarah A. Boardman, the artist of the portrait, said during its unveiling in 2019 that Trump needed to “look neutral” in the portrait.

“My portrait of President Trump has been called thoughtful, non-confrontational, not angry, not happy, not tweeting,” she said at the unveiling. “In five, 10, 15, 20 years, he will be another president on the wall who has only historical background and he needs to look neutral.”

Shelby Wieman, a spokeswoman for the Colorado governor, said in a statement that the governor was “surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork.”

“We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our Capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience,” Wieman continued.

