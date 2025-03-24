Trump Appoints Fmr Legal Adviser Alina Habba As Interim U.S. Attorney For New Jersey

Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba speak during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:17 AM – Monday, March 24, 2025

Alina Habba, a former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, has been named interim U.S. attorney in New Jersey on Monday. She has vowed to eradicate “corruption” in the Garden State.

Between the president’s terms, Habba, 40, gained notoriety for representing Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed by 81-year-old columnist E. Jean Carroll. Since January, Habba has served as the president’s top counselor.

“There is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in [Senator] Cory Booker’s backyard and right under Governor [Phil] Murphy. And that will stop,” Habba told reporters. “I look forward to working with [Attorney General] Pam Bondi and with the Department of Justice and making sure that we further the president’s agenda of putting America first, cleaning up the mess and going after the people that we should be going after, not the people that are falsely accused.”

Although Habba’s initial statements were directed at New Jersey’s two most prominent Democrats, she declined to say if she saw the position as a step toward political office in the state.

“I think Cory Booker and Governor Murphy have failed the state of New Jersey,” Habba declared. “If you look at what happened in crime, what’s going on in Newark, what’s going on in Camden, this has been a neglected state. It is one of the most populated states for its size, and it needs to stop. We’re going to do a bang-up job. I cannot wait. It’s a great honor,” she continued.

After appointing interim U.S. attorney John Giordano as ambassador to Namibia, Trump announced Habba’s appointment.

